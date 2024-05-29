Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes Prepares 2,800 Meals for Homebound Seniors

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acknowledging the importance of supporting homebound seniors facing food insecurity, GL Homes has partnered with Feeding South Florida for a 24-hour Meal-a-Thon event aimed at assisting seniors across four counties.

"Addressing food insecurity within our community is a priority for GL Homes. As an organization, we recognize the significance of supporting individuals who lack both access to transportation for food pickup and the financial means to purchase groceries," stated GL Homes President, Misha Ezratti.

Over a span of 24 hours, Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes volunteers diligently prepared and packaged 2,800 meals. Feeding South Florida remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering nutritious meals, emphasizing the significance of a colorful diet rich in healthy choices. At this year's Meal-A-Thon event, participants devoted their efforts to crafting salmon with mango salsa, accompanied by a fresh rice medley and squash.

“We feel in our hearts that this is a call to action, particularly for hunger relief. There are so many people who need our help right now. That’s why we are here,” stated GL Homes VP of Community Relations Sarah Alsofrom.

The Meal-A-Thon was another celebration of service for GL Homes employees who volunteered at Feeding South Florida in Boynton Beach. The team, who traveled as far away as Broward County and the Treasure Coast to participate, boxed 2,800 prepared meals. Those healthy, nutritionally-dense, ready-to-eat dinners were delivered that same day to homebound seniors in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

Feeding South Florida delivers eight meals at a time to seniors, who can freeze and microwave the meals for easy access. Nationwide, Feeding South Florida nourishes families, unites the community around hunger and poverty issues, and helps families achieve household stability.

Every day, Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes strives to make a difference in the communities where its employees live and work. GL Homes works hard to tackle important problems and find effective solutions to help charities throughout Florida and beyond that work to break the cycle of homelessness, combat hunger and support children and education year-round.

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. With a more than 45 year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and most importantly more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.