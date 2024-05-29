Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 17, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“SpaceMobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) securities between November 14, 2023 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, SpaceMobile issued a press release disclosing that production of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been “impacted by two suppliers, leading to delays in integration and testing.” As a result, these five satellites were expected to be transported to the launch site between July and August 2024, later than the previously expected launch in the first quarter of 2024.

On this news, SpaceMobile’s stock price fell $0.62, or 23.6%, to close at $2.01 per share on April 2, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that production of the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been negatively impacted by two suppliers of key subsystems; (2) that a result, the Company had not substantially completed the production of the Block 1 BlueBird satellites; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites were not on track to launch in the first quarter of 2024; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SpaceMobile securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 17, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

