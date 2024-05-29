Submit Release
Evening Standard to launch weekly newspaper as daily edition ends

The NUJ is urging the title to ensure journalists' job security as proposals to end the daily paper is announced.

Paul Kanareck, Evening Standard chairman, announced on 29 May that the Evening Standard will soon cease to be printed daily  moving instead to a weekly schedule. The National Union of Journalists understands a consultation will take place at the company following news of the intended change.

The NUJ has contacted members at the newspaper and appreciates journalists at the company will be concerned about job security at this time of uncertainty. As the union seeks to learn more about proposals, members are reminded they can contact the union for advice and guidance at [email protected].

