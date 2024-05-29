€608.6 million from Horizon Europe to train doctoral candidates under Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions

Today, the Commission announced a new call for Doctoral Networks under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA), part of the EU research and innovation programme Horizon Europe. €608.6 million in funding will support consortia of organisations to recruit and train doctoral candidates.

The call is part of the €1.25 billion from Horizon Europe that will support research under MSCA this year, announced in April. It is expected to fund 160 doctoral programmes spanning multiple scientific fields with a strong focus on interdisciplinary, international and intersectoral cooperation. These doctorates will offer jobs, training, and skills development opportunities to around 2,400 researchers, enabling them to acquire innovation-related competences, and boosting their long-term employability.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Through Doctoral Networks under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, Horizon Europe enhances the quality of doctoral education across Europe and worldwide. These innovative networks provide researchers with transferable skills, enriching their career opportunities and boosting their international connections. I encourage organisations from all sectors to apply and build strategic partnerships to attract top research talent that we need in Europe.”

The scheme includes specific incentives to develop Joint Doctorates, offering integrated training programmes in synergy with the goals of the blueprint for a European degree. It also offers incentives to develop Industrial Doctorates which train researchers and develop their skills outside academia, particularly in industry, businesses and the public sector.

Doctoral Networks are implemented by partnerships of organisations both in academia and beyond, which benefit from the scheme by attracting talent, boosting their global visibility and fostering their international links with other sectors. The deadline for application is 27 November 2024.