Commission establishes AI Office to strengthen EU leadership in safe and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence

Today the Commission has unveiled the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office, established within the Commission. The AI Office aims at enabling the future development, deployment, and use of AI in a way that fosters societal and economic benefits and innovation, while mitigating risks. The Office will play a key role in the implementation of the AI Act, especially in relation to general-purpose AI models. It will also work to foster research and innovation in trustworthy AI and position the EU as a leader in international discussions.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age said: “The AI-office unveiled today, will help us ensure a coherent implementation of the AI Act. Together with developers and a scientific community, the office will evaluate and test general purpose AI to ensure that AI serves us as humans and uphold our European values.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, added: “With the new AI Office and its 140 talented women and men, the Commission will have the necessary expertise to drive the implementation of the AI Act and to reinforce Europe’s role as a global standard-setter in AI. The Office will foster a European AI ecosystem that is innovative, competitive and respectful of EU rules and values.”