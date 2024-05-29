Uphold Launches Global White-Label Service to Make it Easy for Enterprises to Offer Digital Assets to Their Customers

Uphold now offers partners the ability to swiftly establish their own branded digital asset service with best-in-class features

LONDON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Uphold , the global web3 financial platform, announced a new fully-licensed, white-label service to partners worldwide. The demand for access to digital assets continues to increase, with an estimated 1 billion crypto users by 2028. Uphold now provides legacy institutions and financial platforms a fully compliant resource they can brand to fulfill this growing need.



The new offering, Uphold-as-a-Service, enables partners to launch their own branded digital asset service. Unlike other platforms, Uphold-as-a-Service brings the broadest set of digital assets and includes features such as debit cards, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), digital baskets, and trailing stop-loss orders. Going forward, partners will have exclusive access to a ready-made roadmap of new crypto neo-banking features. Using Uphold’s suite of APIs, partners can fully integrate and quickly deploy this service to their existing customer base.

Uphold-as-a-Service includes:

The ability to capture the growing digital asset market & new customers

A proven product suite to drive additional usage and new revenue

Accelerated time to market

A fully compliant and transparent platform

Deepest listing of tokens with more than 300 digital assets

Global availability in over 150 countries

Uphold-as-a-Service provides partners a path to drive usage, unlock new revenue streams, and swiftly enter the market while ensuring compliance and security.

"Uphold has been tremendously successful in offering digital assets through our own wallet. We can now take that insight and underlying proven-platform to other businesses – which will be crucial if they want to continue to grow,” said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold. “Not only do we have the product features and token breadth, but Uphold's commitment to regulatory compliance, licensing and competitive pricing, make it easier for partners to navigate the dynamic digital asset landscape.”

With over millions of users and a decade-long track record of success, Uphold's battle-tested platform serves millions of users worldwide, cementing its position as a leader in the cryptocurrency and financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.uphold.com .

About Uphold

Named the Best Crypto Exchange in the UK by Forbes Advisor, Uphold is committed to making web3 easy. As a web3 financial platform, Uphold serves millions of customers in more than 140 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to digital assets and services. Uphold’s unique “Anything to Anything” interface gives users seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. Uniquely, Uphold smart routes orders across 30 trading venues delivering optimal execution and superior liquidity to customers. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company has pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.