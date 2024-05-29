Submit Release
Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming healthcare investor conferences in June 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 29, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that Adam Steensberg, President and CEO, will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 4-6 in New York City

Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CET)

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/register.aspx?conf=jeff302&page=zeal&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/zeal/1839808 and accessible through the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ where a replay will also be archived after the fireside chat.

  • Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 10-13 in Miami

Wednesday, June 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m. CET)

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1672947&tp_key=a29a9e2b8f&tp_special=8 and accessible through the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ where a replay will also be archived after the fireside chat.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts:

Adam Lange (Investors)
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
akl@zealandpharma.com
 
Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
ank@zealandpharma.com

