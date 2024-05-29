Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,774 in the last 365 days.

Tony Wonnacott Announces Sale of Part of His Equity Stake in 1470363 B.C. Ltd. and Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the disposition of common shares of 1470363 B.C. Ltd. (the “Issuer”), a company with a head office at Suite 2700, The Stack, 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4E5‎, by Tony Wonnacott, a resident of Toronto, Ontario‎.

Tony Wonnacott announced that he has sold a total of 36 common shares of the Issuer at a price of $851.74 per share in four separate private transactions (with each of the four transactions being for 9 common shares) (the “sale”), received an aggregate consideration of $30,662.67, and filed an Early Warning Report. Prior to the sale, Tony Wonnacott owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 100 common shares of the Issuer representing 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Following the sale, Tony Wonnacott owns, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 64 common shares of the Issuer, representing 64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

The disposition was completed for investment purposes. Tony Wonnacott may, in future, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over the Issuer’s securities through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

A copy of Tony Wonnacott’s Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the subject Early Warning Report, please contact:

Tony Wonnacott
Tel: 416-953-5879
Email: tony@legalconsulting.ca


You just read:

Tony Wonnacott Announces Sale of Part of His Equity Stake in 1470363 B.C. Ltd. and Early Warning Report

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more