Over a thousand industry representatives gathered in Liaoning to seek opportunities for culture, sports, and tourism integration

DALIAN, China, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 24th to 25th, the 2024 Liaoning High-Quality Culture, Sports, and Tourism Integrated Development Conference was held in Dalian. Over 1,000 representatives from the culture, sports, and tourism industries across the country gathered at the event to explore a pathway for the in-depth integration of culture, sports, and tourism and to discover potential collaboration opportunities.



This conference, organized by the Liaoning Provincial People's Government, included an array of side events such as the Liaoning High-Quality Culture, Sports, and Tourism Integrated Development Work Conference, Culture, Sports, and Tourism Industry Investment Promotion Conference, Liaoning Provincial Culture, Sports, and Tourism Integrated Development Achievements Exhibition, and Culture, Sports, and Tourism New Supply and Demand Matchmaking Meeting. At the conference, 30 significant culture, sports, and tourism projects were signed, with a total value of 53.2 billion yuan. Additionally, Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism signed cooperation agreements with some central financial institutions stationed in Liaoning to better support the development of culture, sports, and tourism enterprises. Various cities in Liaoning also introduced smart tourism applications such as digital cultural exhibitions and museums, and VR experiences to showcase the improved efficiency of utilizing public cultural, sports, and tourism resources and the latest developments in the upgrade of cultural, sports, and tourism products and services.

During the conference period, there were also concurrent events such as the Northeast Asia Food Culture Tourism Week and the Liaoning Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage Boutique Exhibition. Liaoning Province invited over a hundred cultural, sports, and tourism influencers to settle in Liaoning, providing them with personalized and thematic products to continuously enrich the "new ways to travel" in Liaoning. Liaoning also integrated over a hundred tourist attractions from various cities and launched the "Explore Liaoning" annual and seasonal tourism cards for the benefit of the people, accompanied by preferential policies for cultural venues, star-rated hotels, tourist shopping stores, etc., to promote the coordinated development of cultural, sports, and tourism resources across the province.

Liaoning boasts prominent advantages owing to its abundant cultural, sports, and tourism resources. In the first quarter of this year, Liaoning received 171 million visitors, a 68.2% year-on-year increase, and generated tourism revenue of 190.21 billion yuan, an 89.4% year-on-year increase. The province is developing a brand where tourists follow events, concerts, and cultural exhibitions to travel. Liu Weicai, Head of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, stated that Liaoning aims to become a model for high-quality integrated development of culture, sports, and tourism. To that end, the province has planned a series of significant cultural, sports, and tourism projects to nurture trillion-level cultural, sports, and tourism industries.

Source: Liaoning Provincial People's Government

