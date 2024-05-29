New funding for community-led initiatives to welcome and retain health care professionals

CANADA, May 29 - A new grant is available to help Island communities and organizations with initiatives to create a welcoming environment to attract and retain health care professionals.

The Community Grant for the Retention of Health Care Professionals provides up to $2,500 for eligible projects that make communities more welcoming, diverse and inviting for new and current health care professionals practicing in the community.

“With this grant, we want to help communities, residents and organizations across the province to welcome and immerse health care providers and their families into their communities. We all need to work together to attract new health care providers, as well as support those already living here. This grant will help bring the excellent ideas from many Islanders and communities to life.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

“This funding complements the work that organizations like ours do to help people who are new to our province settle into communities and feel welcomed. Based on the purpose of this grant to support groups and organizations with initiatives that make communities more welcoming, diverse and engaging for current and recruited health care professionals, we look forward to seeing the benefits it will have on all Islanders,” said Erin Mahar, Director of Programs for Immigration and Refugee Services Association.

“We are dedicated to welcoming new healthcare workers and making the Island home to our valued team. Island communities are our greatest advantage in doing that,” said Melanie Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Health PEI. “Through this grant, funding communities to support initiatives and ideas for embracing healthcare workers will improve our ability to attract and keep highly trained staff on Prince Edward Island.”

Community and cultural organizations, municipalities and recognized community groups can apply for the grant. Applications will be accepted until end of day Friday, June 28, 2024. Successful applicants will be notified by Friday, July 12, 2024.

