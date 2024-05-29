Navigator Gas Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

LONDON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, today announces that its 2024 Annual Meeting will be held at 09:00 A.M. local time on June 24, 2024, at the offices of Baker Botts LLP, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, New York, 10112, U.S.A.



The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set as May 17, 2024. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will vote on the election of the members of the Board of Directors and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent public accounting firm. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The Company’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about May 29, 2024 and will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement is also available on the Company’s website by following the relevant links below.

The Company has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2023 Form 20-F is available on our website (www.navigatorgas.com) in the ‘Investors Centre’ section under ‘Financials’ then ‘Annual Reports’. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2023 Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

