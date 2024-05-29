Fish and Wildlife Almanac, May 29 (published May 29, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

Webinars in the coming weeks will cover backyard beekeeping, cooking wild game and fish, Northern Minnesota wildlife, loon conservation, Southern Minnesota wildlife, birding, topwater bass fishing, micro fishing, using telemetry to track wildlife, tree stand safety, North Shore fishing and orienteering.

In a webinar on Wednesday, May 29, join Lisa Luokkala, Superior Hiking Trail Association’s executive director, to learn the best first steps in planning a visit to Minnesota’s premier footpath. Luokkala will cover guides and maps that are available, basic information about features such as campsites and trailheads, trail history and other guidance to help plan a trail adventure.

In a webinar on Wednesday, June 5, Katie Lee, University of Minnesota extension educator, will talk about keeping honeybees in backyards. She will discuss basic honeybee biology, some of the pros and cons of beekeeping, equipment needed and what to expect from this fun activity.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.