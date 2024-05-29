The Rise of Micro Mobile Data Center: A $9.6 Billion Market Dominated by Tech Giants (Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, Panduit) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Micro Mobile Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 9.6 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for micro mobile data centers is increasing globally due to the higher edge computing solutions and the growing need for decentralized data processing and storage.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing demand for edge data centers Demand from organizations for high-performance, energy-efficient, and cost-effective data center solutions Surge in demand for plug-and-play data centers High emphasis on security and threat detection systems

Restraints:

High capital investment. Lack of standardization

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for disaster recovery and business continuity data center solutions. Focus on flexible and scalable IT infrastructure Growing demand for intelligent and interconnected urban infrastructure

List of Top Companies in Micro Mobile Data Center Market:

Schneider Electric (France)

HPE(US)

Dell(US)

Vertiv(US)

Huawei(China)

Eaton(Ireland)

IBM(US)

Rittal (Germany)

Panduit(US)

Stulz(Germany)

Based on the offerings, the solution segment will gain the largest market share during the forecast period.

The micro mobile data center market has been experiencing significant growth and is projected to continue expanding in the coming years. Factors such as the proliferation of IoT devices, the rise of edge computing, and the need for rapid IT infrastructure deployment drive this growth. North America currently dominates the micro mobile data center solutions market due to the presence of several key players and the early adoption of edge computing technologies. However, regions like Asia-Pacific are also witnessing rapid growth due to increasing digitization and IoT adoption. Major micro mobile data center market players include Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dell Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Vertiv Co. The solutions segment is further bifurcated into IT, power, and cooling modules.

Based on rack units, the above 40 RU segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high range of micro mobile data centers can support more than 40 RU. These micro mobile data centers support more extensive facilities and can easily handle their requirements due to their larger capacities. The micro mobile centers that install the above 40 RU are witnessing high demand due to their high-performance capabilities and lower operational costs. Companies such as Huawei, IBM, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Panduit offer micro mobile data centers that support more than 40 RU.

A few advantages are listed below:

High Capacity: These larger units are typically deployed in scenarios requiring significant computing power and storage capacity, such as large-scale data processing, content delivery networks (CDNs), and enterprise applications.

Complexity: While offering substantial capacity, they are less portable and may require more infrastructure support for transportation, installation, and maintenance.

Centralized Data Processing: Often used for centralized data processing in regional hubs or data center facilities rather than at the edge.

Enterprise Applications: Suitable for running complex enterprise applications and workloads that demand extensive computational resources and high-speed connectivity.

Large enterprises will hold the largest market size based on organization size.

Large enterprises are increasingly adopting micro mobile data centers due to their unique flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency advantages. These compact and self-contained units can be deployed quickly and easily at various locations, making them ideal for supporting remote operations, edge computing, and disaster recovery . Micro mobile data centers allow enterprises to process and store data closer to the source, reducing latency and improving the performance of applications that require real-time processing. This capability is particularly crucial for telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and retail industries, where speed and reliability are paramount. Several companies specialize in providing micro mobile data centers, including Schneider Electric, Vertiv, HPE, Dell Technologies, and IBM. These providers offer a range of solutions that cater to different enterprise needs, from highly ruggedized units for harsh environments to modular systems that can be easily scaled. They often include integrated cooling, power, and security systems, ensuring that the data centers are efficient but also secure and reliable.

Large enterprises operate in various industries, each with its own set of use cases and applications for edge computing. Micro mobile data centers cater to this diversity by offering customizable solutions tailored to specific enterprise needs, whether for IoT deployments, autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing, or retail analytics . Micro mobile data centers provide a versatile solution, enabling enterprises to deploy computing power closer to the point of data generation, thereby reducing latency and improving overall performance. Moreover, with the rise of distributed workforces and remote operations, these compact data centers provide the agility and scalability necessary to support evolving business needs. Large enterprises can enhance their operational efficiency by leveraging micro mobile data centers and gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly changing digital landscape.

