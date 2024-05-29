Karol Brown Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Rise Up!,” Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Karol Brown

PUYALLUP, WA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Rise Up!, co-authored by Karol Brown, renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by reaching Amazon Best-Seller status. Launched on May 23, 2024, Rise Up! has quickly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories about overcoming extraordinary hardships and starting anew.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the book has climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the heart of this achievement lies Karol’s captivating chapter, "Harriet and Me”, which played a essential role in the book's remarkable success.



Meet Karol Brown:

Armed with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Public Health, Karol is not only a certified Lisa Nichols Transformational Trainer but also skilled in Emotion Code Energy Medicine. Hailing from Washington State, Karol is a seasoned health educator, accomplished author, and captivating storytelling artist.



With over 23 years of dedicated experience, Karol has passionately shared the inspiring stories and profound wisdom of Harriet Tubman, drawing inspiration from this iconic figure. She is the author of two impactful books, "30 Lessons in Love, Leadership, and Legacy from Harriet Tubman" and "The Harriet Tubman Way: An Inspirational Guide to Self-Love, Empowerment, and Legendary Leadership for Girls."



In addition to her solo works, Karol has co-authored three other books, including the upcoming "Rise Up" with Lisa Nichols. She has also contributed to "Live Love, Prosper" alongside Authors Who Care and collaborated with professional storytellers on "How to Be A Storyteller."



Karol's expertise extends to conducting interactive storytelling workshops and delivering compelling speaking engagements. Her primary focus lies in empowering young girls and women, helping them uncover their inner strength and limitless potential by drawing inspiration from the extraordinary life of Harriet Tubman. Key themes in her presentations revolve around self-love, peace, joy, gratitude, determination, and the boundless power of imagination.



To learn more about Karol V. Brown and her inspirational journey, visit her website at karolvbrown.com.



To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE