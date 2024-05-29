DIGITAL AGRICULTURE MARKET POISED FOR EXPLOSIVE GROWTH

Chicago, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agricultural sector is on the cusp of a digital revolution. The digital agriculture market , which encompasses the use of advanced technologies to improve farm operations and optimize yields, is experiencing significant growth. This press release dives into the market's current size, growth projections, key drivers, segmentation, regional analysis, and major players.

Market Size and Growth

The global digital agriculture market was estimated to be worth US [$22.0] billion in 2023 with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%, Analysts predict a robust growth trajectory, with the market reaching a staggering US [$36.0] billion by 2028. This growth signifies the increasing adoption of digital tools and technologies by farmers worldwide.

Market Drivers Cultivating Efficiency and Sustainability

Several factors are fuelling the digital agriculture market's expansion:

Rising food demand: A growing global population necessitates increased food production. Digital agriculture solutions like precision farming enable farmers to optimize resource utilization and maximize yields.





A growing global population necessitates increased food production. Digital agriculture solutions like precision farming enable farmers to optimize resource utilization and maximize yields. Precision Farming Advancements: Technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, drones, and robotics are transforming traditional farming practices. Real-time data collection and analysis empower farmers to make data-driven decisions regarding irrigation, fertilization, and pest control, leading to improved efficiency and sustainability.





Technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, drones, and are transforming traditional farming practices. Real-time data collection and analysis empower farmers to make data-driven decisions regarding irrigation, fertilization, and pest control, leading to improved efficiency and sustainability. Government Initiatives: Many governments are actively promoting the adoption of digital agriculture through subsidies and research programs, recognizing its potential to enhance agricultural productivity.





Many governments are actively promoting the adoption of digital agriculture through subsidies and research programs, recognizing its potential to enhance agricultural productivity. Mobile Internet and Cloud Computing: The widespread accessibility of mobile internet and cloud computing is making digital agriculture tools more accessible and affordable, particularly for smallholder farmers in developing countries.

Market Segmentation

The digital agriculture market can be segmented by:

By Type: The market is divided into segments like precision farming, farm management software, agricultural drones , and advanced irrigation systems .

By Technology: Key technologies include IoT sensors, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain .

By Operation: The market caters to various agricultural operations, including crop production, livestock management, and aquaculture .

By Geography: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are currently leading the digital agriculture market. However, regions like Latin America and Africa are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis: Sowing the Seeds of Growth

While developed regions like North America and Europe are at the forefront of digital agriculture adoption, developing economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa present immense growth potential. Factors like government support, increasing internet penetration, and a growing young farmer population are driving digital agriculture adoption in these regions.

Key Players: Cultivating Innovation

Some of the major companies shaping the digital agriculture landscape include:

Deere & Company (USA)

(USA) Trimble Inc. (USA)

(USA) Bayer AG (Germany)

(Germany) IBM Corporation (USA)

(USA) AKVA Group (Norway)

(Norway) CISCO Systems, Inc. (US)

These companies are constantly innovating and developing new technologies to address the evolving needs of the agricultural sector.

The Future of Digital Agriculture: A Sustainable Harvest

The digital agriculture market holds immense potential to transform the agricultural landscape globally. By leveraging advanced technologies, farmers can optimize resource use, enhance yields, and ensure food security for future generations. As the market continues to expand, collaboration between governments, research institutions, and technology companies will be crucial to ensure equitable access to digital tools and empower farmers worldwide.

