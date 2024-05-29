United Community highlights Community Impact in 2023 Report

GREENVILLE, S.C., UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Community Bank Foundation has released its third Community Impact Report, showcasing the bank’s dedication to improving the financial health and well-being of communities across the Southeast.

“We are proud of the Foundation’s work in supporting nonprofit organizations throughout our region,” said Moryah Jackson, SVP, director of community development and engagement at United. “By focusing on employee-driven areas of interests, our bankers align their passion with purpose and help make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.”

To maximize impact, the Foundation established four pillars based on employee survey results, reflecting critical issues to the United team. These pillars – artistic expression, youth development, housing strategies and economic empowerment – guide the Foundation's efforts to fulfill its mission of improving financial health across its service areas.

Highlights from the 2023 Community Impact Report:

• $581,305 Donated: The Foundation awarded grants totaling more than half a million dollars in 2023.

• 230 Organizations Supported: Grants reached organizations across six states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

• Employee-Driven Grantmaking: Awarded 138 grants totaling $444,550 to organizations nominated by United team members.

• Celebrating “Good Days”: Grants totaling $136,755 were awarded to 95 organizations in support of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Financial Literacy Month, National Day of Service, World Animal Day and Veterans Day.

Since its inception three years ago, the Foundation has contributed more than $1.4 million to nearly 400 nonprofit organizations, amplifying the positive impact of United employees who volunteer their time and talent.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of March 31, 2024, United Community had $27.3 billion in assets, 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of the J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

###