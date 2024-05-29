HotelPlanner Partners with National Event Management as Official Accommodation Provider

This alliance expands the company's reach by partnering with the renowned North American firm National Event Management (NEM). NEM boasts more than 40 events and attracts more than 250,000 attendees annually.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with several events managed and brought to life by National Event Management (NEM).



Since 1983, National Event Management has been a top event production and management company crafting engaging and successful consumer events. Its strategic approach unites agencies, exhibitors, and attendees through meticulous planning and creative ideation. With a team of over 35 passionate staff dedicated to excellence, NEM invests in shaping the future of the event industry and is committed to providing exceptional customer service, delivering innovative live experiences, and pushing the boundaries of large-scale experiential events.

HotelPlanner serves as the exclusive accommodation provider for all attendees and exhibitors for the following:

The National Franchise Show Canada/USA: North America's most prominent "own a business" events are touring 25 cities, showcasing hot franchises and business opportunities through insightful seminars and face-to-face meetings. Meet with representatives from top franchise concepts who want to expand or develop in your area.

Attendees in Canada should book accommodation here.

Attendees in the USA should book accommodation here.

The National Women's Show: Canada's biggest girls' day out is coming to five major cities! Shop and experience fashion, food, and fun at these events, which connect you with influential brands. Enjoy amazing entertainment and educational sessions, and discover new products and services—all in one fantastic day.

Attendees should book accommodation here.

The Outdoor Adventure Show: Calling all outdoor enthusiasts. Gear up for adventure at the Outdoor Adventure Show. Explore the latest gear, dream destinations, and inspiring experiences to fuel your passion for nature.

Attendees should book accommodation here.

T.O. Food & Drink Fest: Toronto's food scene comes alive at the T.O. Food and Drink Fest! Savor culinary creations, sip exquisite beverages, and embark on a delicious adventure that captures the city's vibrant flavors.

Attendees should book here.

"We're delighted to welcome Hotelplanner as the official hotel provider for our upcoming events," says Fred Cox, President of National Event Management Inc. "Their extensive network and dedication to guest satisfaction are a perfect match for our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our attendees. This partnership will ensure a seamless and stress-free experience for everyone involved."

"I'm honored to announce our partnership with National Event Management as the official hotel provider for their upcoming events. National Event Management's reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests. We look forward to working together to create a memorable experience for all attendees," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

Media Contacts

Hollie McKay

VP, Communications

HotelPlanner

hollie.mckay@hotelplanner.com