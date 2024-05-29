Varonis at Infosecurity Europe: Preventing Copilot Prompt-Hacking and Data Exposure

Visit stand D35 to learn how to improve your data security posture in the age of AI

LONDON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced its full conference schedule for Infosecurity Europe, taking place June 4 – 6 at ExCel London. Varonis proudly returns to the conference at stand D35 to deliver expert sessions on generative AI security, mitigating data exposure from breaches, and exploring the future of cloud security.



Varonis Highlights at Infosecurity Europe:

Expert session – Securing Microsoft Copilot: Preventing Prompt-Hacking and Data Exposure . Microsoft 365 Copilot is a powerful productivity tool, but attackers and rogue insiders can use it to gather sensitive data quickly. Varonis Enablement Manager Steven Nesbitt will show how easily your company’s sensitive data can be exposed using Copilot and share practical steps and strategies to ensure a secure Microsoft Copilot rollout and prevent prompt-hacking data exposure.

Date: Tuesday, June 4 at noon.

Location: Technology Showcase

Expert session – Computer Crimes and You: Common Defense Failings and Lessons Learned . Experiencing a critical breach event can be stressful, business-impacting, and long-lasting. Varonis Technical Director Matt Lock and Security Specialist Paul Wang will recap insights gained from numerous incident response and forensics investigations — so you can improve your security posture by learning about common failures in defense strategies.

Date: Tuesday, June 4 at 4:45.

Location: Strategy Talks

Expert session – Doing More with DSPM: The Future of Cloud Data Security . As cloud data security rapidly evolves, companies seek data security posture management (DSPM) solutions to help identify crucial security and privacy risks to their environment. Varonis Enablement Manager Steven Nesbitt will share how you can use DSPM to build scalable cloud data security efforts that evolve with the constant changes in the cybersecurity landscape.

Date: Wednesday, June 5 at noon.

Location: Technology Showcase

Visit Varonis: Stop by stand D35 in the exhibition hall to learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables companies to strengthen their data security posture and reduce their blast radius. Hear how Varonis helps customers identify and mitigate threats, safeguard sensitive data, and ensure compliance with privacy regulations with automation. Take a turn at our AI photo booth and take home a fun and personalized image just for you!

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

