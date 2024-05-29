Susan Rucker Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Rise Up!,” Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Susan Rucker

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by Susan Rucker, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by reaching Amazon Best-Seller status. Launched on May 23, 2024.

Rise Up! captivates readers with its collection of life-altering narratives and the courage to embrace new beginnings. Since its launch, the book has rapidly climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the core of Rise Up!'s success lies Susan’s chapter, "Shatterproof: A Story of Rising Up”. Susan Rucker’s story resonates deeply, inspiring readers to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope.

Meet Susan Rucker:

Susan Rucker is no stranger to making an impact. As a #1 Best-Selling Author, she has dedicated her career to elevating people, teams, and enterprises through motivational speaking, consulting, and leadership coaching. Known as "The People Whisperer," Susan possesses a rare ability to connect with and transform people and organizations, enabling them to achieve breakthrough results.

Her accomplishments are not only recognized in the world of books but also on television screens across the nation. Susan was featured in an interview on “Break Through With Lisa Nichols!” where she shared her wisdom and insights. The program aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates, reaching audiences far and wide.

Susan's impressive background includes decades of operational and HR experience across various industries. She has overseen 4500 employees and managed over $1 billion in revenue while enhancing employee engagement and retention. Through her innovative programs and processes, she has saved companies tens of millions of dollars and helped them generate millions more.

In addition to her operational expertise, Susan has successfully coached and trained thousands of leaders in the principles of authenticity, integrity, and resilience. She equips individuals with the tactical skills necessary to rise above challenges in today's ever-changing and dynamic environments.

As a Wiley Certified Authorized Partner for facilitating and providing solutions with DiSC® and The Five Behaviors®, Susan brings advanced tools and solutions to the table. Her work in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) helps organizations build high-performing collaborative teams by cultivating inclusive workplace cultures that celebrate differences and ensure equity.

Her journey has been one of incredible transformation, from being adopted as a child into a loving family to her recent reunion with her biological family in South Korea. She counts these moments as among the most miraculous in her life.

Throughout her career, Susan has served numerous organizations throughout the US, including Stratas Foods, FirstService Residential, Dallas College, Alamo Colleges District, WellHaven Pet Health, Meritech, Michael Burt Enterprises, and Vendilli Digital Group. She is also bi-lingual in Spanish and English.

