Bird Repellent Market is predicted to achieve a size of $448.3 million by 2031

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bird Repellent Market," The bird repellent market size was valued at $308.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $448.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The largest sector for using the bird repellents are agriculture and horticulture since birds significantly harm crops and fruits through invasion and infringement. The overall quality and quantity of the crops are being impacted by the increasing bird infestation on important field crops like soybean, rice, and many others, which would increase Bird Repellent Market Demand for the product among farmers who grow food.

Rising awareness of bird repellents in the agriculture & horticulture business and aviation sector in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian nations, Asia Pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period. Because European starlings are drawn to grain and other food processing facilities and nest in gutters or other holes in buildings, which results in property damage and the spread of various infectious diseases, Europe is predicted to the major traction in the market. All these are the Bird Repellent Market Trends in the market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely hampered the bird repellent market growth. This is attributed to the fact that the agriculture & horticulture industry is majorly dependent on the food service sector for its revenue generation. The recent declaration regarding the shutdown of the hospitality industry, including aviation sector, and food processing industry has drastically hampered the sale of bird repellent.

The global bird repellent market is categorized into type, end use and region. By type, it is classified into electric bird repellent and non-electric bird repellent. On the basis of end use, it is fragmented into agriculture and horticulture, aviation, architecture and construction, food processing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherland, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Rest of LAMEA).

Based on the type, non-electric bird repellent held the major Bird Repellent Market Share in 2021. Europe is estimated to reach $80.3 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. North America and Europe collectively accounted for around 61.7% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 33.3% share.

Based on the end user, the food processing segment witness a major growth rate during the forecast period. North America was the highest revenue contributor with $6.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.1%.

Region wise, The North America region dominates the use of bird repellent. This is attributable to rising crop and fruit production damage from bird activity as well as the presence of several key market players like Bird-X, Bird B Gone Inc., etc. Due to the region's expanding population and mounting demand to increase the quantity and quality of staple food production.

The key players profiled in Bird Repellent Industry include Avian Enterprises, Bird B Gone, Inc., Bird Barrier America, Inc., Bird Control Group, Bird Gard, BirdStoppers.com, Bird-X, Leaven Enterprise Co., LTD., Primetake Ltd, and Rentokil Initial plc.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of type, the electric bird repellent segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the food processing segment witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 4.5%.

The Key Areas That Have Been Focused in the Report:

• Major trends noticed in the Global Bird Repellent Market

• Market and pricing issues

• The extent of commerciality in the market

• Geographic limitations

• Distribution, scheduling, performance, and supplier requirements

• Growth opportunities that may emerge in the industry in the upcoming years

• Growth strategies considered by the players.

