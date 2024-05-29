Vaun Podlogar Collaborates with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Vaun Podlogar

Vaun Podlogar, a seasoned retail construction consultant and business strategist, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the highly anticipated book, Influence and Impact, alongside renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and other distinguished professionals from around the globe.



Vaun Podlogar's journey in commercial construction began in the early 1990s, where he first became immersed in the complexities of permit acquisition. While working within the permit division of the national general contractor State Construction, Vaun quickly recognized the critical need for a more efficient permitting process. His hands-on experience in navigating bureaucratic challenges laid the foundation for his future endeavors.



In 1994, a pivotal restructuring of State Construction led to the creation of State Permits, Inc., a separate entity focused exclusively on permits. This transition allowed Vaun to revolutionize industry practices by implementing innovative solutions tailored to client needs. His vision and leadership quickly established State Permits as a trusted partner for clients seeking customized permit solutions.



Under Vaun's expert guidance, State Permits, Inc. has grown into a market leader, renowned for its exceptional management of commercial permit processes. The company offers permit consulting and management for a wide array of project types, including, commercial and retail remodels, restaurants, rollouts, multi-site programs, signage due diligence, solar permits, licensing, and more. From its humble beginnings in Wisconsin, State Permits, Inc. now serves clients across North America.



Vaun's dedication to delivering unparalleled service is not just a motto but a core principle of his company's culture. He fosters an environment where client satisfaction is paramount, viewing each interaction as an opportunity to build lasting relationships based on trust and reliability.



With over three decades of experience overseeing over 200,000 projects across thousands municipalities, Vaun has become a sought-after business and life coach, as well as a dynamic speaker for seminars, keynotes, workshops, and other professional engagements. His expertise spans a wide range of topics, including time management, remote work strategies, email efficiency, and optimizing systems and procedures.



Vaun's influence and expertise have made a significant impact on esteemed companies such as Starbucks, CVS, Famous Footwear, Sterling Jewelers, and Party City, among hundreds of national chains, general contractors, architects, sign companies, and other construction professionals. His infectious enthusiasm for life underscores his belief that every moment is an adventure to be embraced.



Vaun's collaboration brings his extensive knowledge and practical insights into the power of persuasion in business, making this book an invaluable resource for professionals.



To learn more about Vaun Podlogar and State Permits, Inc., visit www.vaun.com and www.permit.com.



SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact and invites readers to explore the art of persuasion and negotiation alongside Vaun Podlogar, Chris Voss, and their esteemed team of authors.