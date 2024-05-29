Soundbar Market Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Revenue, Size, Report 2024-2032

Soundbar market

Soundbar is a compact and elongated audio system that enhances the sound experience of televisions (TVs) and home theatre systems.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Soundbar Market Report by Type (Wall-Mounted, Table-top, and Others), Installation Method (Active Soundbars, Passive Soundbars, and Others), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Others), Application (Home Audio, Commercial, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global soundbar market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Soundbar Industry:

Enhanced Home Entertainment Experience:

One of the primary factors driving the soundbar market is the growing consumer demand for high-quality audio equipment that enhances the home entertainment experience. As televisions become thinner, the built-in speakers often lack the power and quality to deliver the audio experience that consumers expect, particularly when watching movies, playing video games, or streaming music. Soundbars provide a compact, stylish, and effective solution for superior audio quality. They are designed to simulate a surround sound experience without the need for multiple speakers and complex wiring, making them a popular choice for users looking to upgrade their audio setup. Moreover, many soundbars now come with advanced features such as wireless connectivity, integrated voice assistants, and compatibility with various digital formats, adding to their appeal.

Consumer Lifestyle Trends:

The modern consumer lifestyle, which emphasizes minimalist living spaces and sleek, modern home decor, has also contributed to the rise in soundbar popularity. Soundbars offer an aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional home theater systems, which often require more space and complex setups. Their compact design makes them ideal for urban homes and apartments where space is at a premium. Furthermore, as consumers spend more time at home due to changes in work habits (like increased remote work), there's a heightened investment in home theater systems that can offer a multipurpose entertainment solution. Soundbars meet this demand with their ability to deliver high-quality audio in a discrete form factor. This alignment with contemporary home design and lifestyle trends continues to propel the soundbar market forward.

Technological Advancements:

The integration of advanced technologies such as Dolby Atmos, DTS, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity significantly drives the soundbar market. These technologies enhance the audio output, creating immersive sound experiences that are compelling for audiophiles and casual listeners alike. The inclusion of smart technology allows soundbars to serve as a hub for the smart home, enabling users to control other smart devices, stream music, or use voice commands through integrated assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The ease of connecting soundbars with other devices wirelessly also supports a clutter-free setup, aligning with modern aesthetics and consumer preferences for minimalistic designs. These technological enhancements improve user experience and also boost the soundbar’s versatility, making it an integral part of the home entertainment system.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Soundbar Industry:

Bose Corporation

Edifier International Limited

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Polk Audio, LLC

Samsung Group

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Soundbar Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Wall-Mounted

Table-top

Others

Table-top dominates the market as it is a cost-effective, user-friendly, and easy-to-install product that takes up minimal space.

By Installation Method:

Active Soundbars

Passive Soundbars

Others

Passive soundbars account for the largest market share as they are designed with multiple drivers that offer exceptional sound quality and performance.

By Connectivity:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Bluetooth dominates the market owing to its wireless and hassle-free audio streaming experience.

By Application:

Home Audio

Commercial

Others

Home audio dominates the market as soundbars are easy to install and come with user-friendly interfaces and straightforward connectivity options.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Global Soundbar Market Trends:

Presently, with more people spending time at home due to remote work trends and preferences for home-based entertainment, there's a heightened demand for better audio systems. Soundbars have become popular due to their ability to significantly improve audio quality without the complexity and space requirements of traditional surround sound systems. Besides, the shift toward wireless soundbars is notable, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allowing users to stream audio seamlessly from smartphones, tablets, and other devices. This convenience and the clutter-free setup of wireless soundbars are significant selling points for consumers looking for flexible and high-quality audio solutions.

