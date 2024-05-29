DevSecOps Market Opportunities and Growth Drivers
DevSecOps Market expands as organizations integrate security into DevOps processes for agile and secure software development.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report indicates that the DevSecOps Market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 37.0 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
The DevSecOps market is thriving due to a confluence of factors. Stringent data privacy and security regulations, such as HIPAA in healthcare and GDPR in Europe, mandate organizations to prioritize security throughout the development process. DevSecOps offers a systematic and auditable approach, enabling organizations to navigate these regulations with ease. Additionally, AI-powered DevSecOps platforms are automating security testing, freeing up developers' time and resources. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 80% of security testing will be automated, creating a significant growth opportunity for the DevSecOps market.
Furthermore, the accelerating adoption of cloud computing is driving the demand for DevSecOps solutions specifically designed for cloud security. Cloud service providers like Microsoft Azure offer DevSecOps platforms with built-in security features for cloud deployments. This simplifies the process of securing applications in the cloud environment.
Get a Report Sample of DevSecOps Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2416
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Entersoft
➤ Dome9
➤ PaloAlto Networks
➤ Qualys
➤ Chef Software
➤ Threat Modeler
➤ Contrast Security
➤ CyberArk
➤ Rough Wave Software
➤ Splunk
➤ 4Armed
➤ Aqua Security
➤ Check Marx
➤ Continuum Security
➤ Whitehat Security
➤ Sumologic
➤ Puppetlabs
➤ Algo Sec
➤ Others
Segmentation Analysis
Based on Deployment Type, the cloud segment is projected to be the biggest contributor to future growth. Cloud deployment offers numerous advantages, including eliminating the need for expensive on-premise hardware and software investments. Organizations can pay-as-they-go for cloud resources, leading to substantial cost savings. Additionally, cloud providers offer 24/7 availability and management, ensuring continuous operation and reducing the burden on internal IT teams. Cloud deployments empower organizations to rapidly provision and configure DevSecOps environments based on specific needs, facilitating faster delivery cycles and improved responsiveness to changing market demands. Furthermore, cloud platforms offer granular control over access and permissions, ensuring data security and compliance.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Component
➤ Software
➤ Service
By Service
➤ Professional Services
➤ Manages Services
On The Basis of Deployment
➤ On-Premise
➤ Cloud
On The Basis of Organization
➤ Small and Medium Enterprise
➤ Large Enterprise
On The Basis of Industry Vertical
➤ BFSI
➤ IT & Telecommunication
➤ Government
➤ Retail & Consumer Goods
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Others
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on DevSecOps Market
The war in Ukraine has had a ripple effect on the DevSecOps market. On the one hand, the heightened cyberattacks stemming from the conflict have driven a surge in demand for stronger security practices. Companies in critical sectors like energy and finance are accelerating their adoption of DevSecOps solutions to build more secure software and defend against potential cyberattacks. However, the war has also created challenges. Ukraine is a major hub for IT talent, and the conflict has disrupted the pool of available DevSecOps professionals. Many skilled developers have left Ukraine or are unavailable due to the ongoing situation, leading to potential delays and resource limitations for companies with ongoing projects or reliance on Ukrainian DevSecOps engineers.
The war has also impacted the technology landscape. Western sanctions on Russia have limited access to certain DevSecOps tools previously sourced from Russian companies. This has forced organizations to look for alternative solutions from Western vendors like Synopsys and Veracode. This shift in vendor preference could benefit Western DevSecOps companies in the long run. Finally, the open-source DevSecOps segment seems to be the most affected. Many open-source security tools rely on contributions from developers worldwide, including those in Ukraine and Russia. The disruption caused by the war could slow down the development and maintenance of these tools.
Regional Developments
APAC region has a large and growing customer base that attracts global organizations looking to expand their reach. Secure and robust software development is essential to serve this market. This increases the need for DevSecOps solutions that enable companies to develop secure applications tailored to the specific needs of the APAC market. Additionally, the rapid advancements in cloud services, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the digital transformation of businesses in the APAC region.
North America remains a dominant player in the DevSecOps market due to its well-established IT infrastructure and a large concentration of leading technology companies. These companies are constantly innovating and require secure and agile software development practices. DevSecOps perfectly aligns with these needs, making it a natural choice for many organizations in the region.
Get a Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/2416
Recent Developments
In February 15, 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of Amazon Security Lake, a service that simplifies security data collection, analysis, and investigation. This service integrates seamlessly with existing AWS security tools and DevSecOps workflows. By offering a unified view of their security posture, organizations can identify potential threats more effectively.
In March 12, 2024: Leading DevSecOps platform provider, GitLab, announced a strategic partnership with cloud security company, Palo Alto Networks. This collaboration aims to integrate Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud platform with GitLab's DevSecOps suite. This integration will empower developers to identify and address security vulnerabilities earlier in the development lifecycle, streamlining the secure software development process.
Key Takeaways
➤ Gain a comprehensive understanding of the key factors propelling the DevSecOps market, including the increasing need for secure software development, adoption of cloud computing, and rising cybersecurity threats.
➤ Explore the high-growth segments within the DevSecOps market, such as cloud-based DevSecOps solutions and AI-powered security testing platforms, to capitalize on emerging trends.
➤ Leverage the regional analysis to identify potential markets for expansion and tailor your DevSecOps solutions to cater to specific geographical needs.
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.2. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, by Component
8.1. Software
8.2. Services
9. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, By Service
9.1. Professional Services
9.2. Managed Services
10. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, by Deployment
10.1. On-premise
10.2. Cloud
11. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, by Organization
11.1. Small and Medium Enterprise
11.2. Large Enterprise
12. DevSecOps Market Segmentation, by Industry Vertical
12.1. BFSI
12.2. IT & Telecommunication
12.3. Government
12.4. Retail & Consumer Goods
12.5. Manufacturing
12.6. Others
13. Regional Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America
13.3. Europe
13.4. Asia-Pacific
13.5. The Middle East & Africa
13.6. Latin America
14. Company Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Market Share Analysis
15.3. Recent Developments
16. USE Cases and Best Practices
17. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube