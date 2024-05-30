Visionary Immigrant Author Georgiy Sergeyevich Garbuz Inspires Global Change Through Novel Projects and Heartfelt Music

“Follow In The Future With The Shadow” is available in paperback and e-book formats via major retailers

Immigrant author Georgiy Garbuz inspires global change through visionary projects, heartfelt music, and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact.

Za Detey - For Kids! Za Lyubov - For Love! Live, Make, & Enjoy!” — Georgiy Sergeyevich Garbuz

NEW HOPE, MINNESOTA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-generation immigrant Georgiy Sergeyevich Garbuz is on a mission to make a lasting impact on the world through his visionary ideas and inspiring creative works. His experiences as an immigrant from the former USSR have shaped his worldview and fueled his unwavering determination to create positive change on a global scale.

Garbuz’s ambitious book series, “Follow in the Future with the Shadow,” chronicles his journey to develop groundbreaking advancements in space technologies, medical innovations, and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth worldwide. Through his writing, Garbuz aims to inspire readers to unleash their own potential and work towards the greater good. Remarkably, Garbuz's visionary journey began in 2007 when he first started working on his books and science projects.

“My experiences as an immigrant have taught me the importance of perseverance, hard work, and the power of dreams,” says Garbuz. “I want to share these lessons with others and encourage them to pursue their own visionary ideas, no matter how challenging the path may seem.”

Central to Garbuz's vision is the creation of the International Intergalactic Space Federation and National Space Academies. These ambitious initiatives seek to unite nations in the exploration of space and provide quality education and opportunities for underprivileged youth worldwide. By fostering international collaboration and investing in the next generation, Garbuz believes we can create a brighter future for all.

Alongside his groundbreaking ideas, Garbuz's heartfelt music serves as another powerful vehicle for inspiring change. His latest song, “Hello Father,” set to release on Father's Day 2024, is a poignant tribute to lost loved ones. Through this emotional melody, Garbuz reminds listeners to cherish every moment with family and create lasting memories while they can.

“Music has the power to connect people on a deep, emotional level,” says Garbuz. “I hope ‘Hello Father’ will bring comfort and solace to those who have experienced loss, and encourage everyone to appreciate the precious time we have with our loved ones.” Garbuz invites bands and musicians to join him in performing it live, spreading its message of love and connection to audiences worldwide.

Garbuz's personal motto, “Za Detey – For Kids! Za Lyubov – For Love! Live, Make & Enjoy!” encapsulates his dedication to uplifting the next generation and spreading love and positivity. “Za Detey” reflects his commitment to providing opportunities for children and youth, while “Za Lyubov” emphasizes the importance of love and compassion in all aspects of life. “Live, Make & Enjoy!” serves as a reminder to embrace life fully, create with passion, and find joy in the process.

With two books already published, a third on the way, and plans for a full album of inspiring songs, Georgiy Sergeyevich Garbuz is on a path to leave a lasting, positive impact on the world. As he continues to inspire and empower others, there is no limit to the positive change he can effect in the years to come.

About Georgiy Sergeyevich Garbuz:

Georgiy Sergeyevich Garbuz is a first-generation immigrant from the former USSR who is passionate about making a positive impact on the world. Through his "Follow in the Future with the Shadow" book series and heartfelt songwriting, he hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams and work towards creating a better future for all. Garbuz invites readers, listeners, and fellow visionaries to join him on this journey of discovery and growth. Together, we can unite in the spirit of collaboration, compassion, and the shared goal of uplifting humanity.

To learn more about Georgiy Sergeyevich Garbuz's projects, purchase his books, or connect with him for potential collaborations, please visit garbuzspace.com.

