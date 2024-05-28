Medtronic Women’s Health

Submit Release
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve, is one of the most common heart conditions, impacting 1.5 million people in the U.S. Alarmingly, once symptoms develop, the average life expectancy is only 1-2 years, without treatment. Unlike men, women often present with more advanced symptoms.

New research, endorsed by Women as One, is shining a light on another disparity that could be impacting women’s outcomes: most women showing symptoms of aortic stenosis have never been referred to a cardiologist.

Historic underrepresentation of women in clinical trials has led to medical gaslighting; women are often diagnosed and treated differently by doctors than men are, resulting in missed diagnoses, delayed treatment, and poor health outcomes. Despite the prevalence of heart disease among women, awareness is low, with 26% not having heard of the most common heart-related conditions. Racial disparities may present further opportunities for awareness among women at risk for heart disease. For more information, please visit MyInteractiveASJourney.com.

