Uyghurs Demand Immediate Global Intervention After Chinese Security Chief's Call to "Normalize" Ongoing Genocide

Members of the Uyghur community and the East Turkistan Government in Exile protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City, on 26 July 2022 (Photo credit: ETGE)

ETGE calls for urgent global action to stop China’s genocide in East Turkistan following top Chinese security chief's alarming remarks.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) urgently calls upon the international community to take immediate, meaningful action to end the Chinese state's systematic genocide and colonization in Occupied East Turkistan. Recent statements by China's top security chief, Chen Wenqing, highlight China's relentless commitment to continuing its brutal campaign of genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan.

Chen Wenqing’s visited East Turkistan, which Beijing calls “Xinjiang (The Colony/New Territory)" last week, during which he urged Chinese officials to prioritize “social stability” and called for the “normalization” of “counter-terrorism efforts,” signaling an alarming continuation of Beijing’s genocidal policies.

Since 2014, under the guise of "counterterrorism," China has conducted a systematic campaign of genocide against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples. Millions have been interned in concentration camps, sentenced to long prison sentences, subjected to slave labor, and stripped of their cultural and religious identities. Furthermore, nearly a million Uyghur and other Turkic children have been forcibly separated from their families and placed in state-run facilities to be raised as “loyal Chinese citizens.” The Chinese government is targeting all aspects of Uyghur/Turkic culture, including Uyghur cuisine, to be eradicated or sinicized, describing it as “primitive and backward.”

ETGE President Dr. Mamtimin Ala asserts, "We cannot tolerate any further delay while millions endure unimaginable suffering under a genocidal regime. The global community must act decisively to hold Chinese officials accountable and end this prolonged campaign of colonization, genocide, and occupation.”

Chen Wenqing’s visit to Kashgar and Ghulja—historical capitals of two independent East Turkistan Republics that were declared in the early 20th century—highlights China’s ongoing genocidal policies aim to prevent East Turkistan’s independence under the pretext of maintaining "social stability” and “counter-terrorism.”

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) calls on the United Nations, the International Criminal Court, and all nations dedicated to human rights and self-determination to impose comprehensive sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for the genocide, launch investigations into China’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in East Turkistan, and prosecute Chinese officials, including Xi Jinping and Chen Wenqing. They urge the international community to uphold the UN Genocide Convention and the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) doctrine by intervening to prevent further atrocities. The ETGE emphasizes the need to address the root problem of Chinese colonization and occupation of East Turkistan, advocating for East Turkistan’s right to external self-determination.

ETGE Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security Salih Hudayar emphasizes, “International courts must investigate and prosecute Chinese officials for genocide and crimes against humanity. Governments and international bodies must uphold their responsibility to protect vulnerable populations and transform ‘never again’ into concrete action.”

The U.S. Government and the parliaments of over a dozen countries have recognized China's atrocities in East Turkistan as genocide. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report in October 2022, criticizing China’s abuse of "counter-terrorism" to commit crimes against humanity against the native Uyghur and Turkic population of East Turkistan. The ETGE stands ready to cooperate with international bodies and nations to combat genocide and crimes against humanity. The people of East Turkistan look to the world for justice and support in these dark times.