Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,412 in the last 365 days.

Sarson Funds Launches Casper Stablecoin (csprUSD) and Swiss Stablecoin Consortium Association

Sarson Funds Logo

Global Stablecoin Industry Self-regulation is Essential

INDIANAPOLIS, IND., USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the passage of Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT 21), U.S. Stablecoin legislation has gained momentum with both political parties viewing stablecoin regulations as a necessary first-step in reigning in the disorderly crypto market. Sarson Fund’s CEO and sponsor of the newly launched US banking compliant Casper Network stablecoin, csprUSD, John Sarson expressed the importance of establishing robust standards for stablecoin issuers, emphasizing the need for asset segregation, compliance, proof-of-reserves, and KYC requirements.

“When Stablecoin legislation passes, we are going to quickly discover which stablecoins are out of compliance,” says Sarson, suggesting that many existing stablecoins do not qualify. Equity sale proceeds will support the immediate development and launch of additional US-focused stablecoins on various layer-1 blockchains and will be used to expand the Stablecoin Consortium Association, a Swiss advocacy group for the responsible development of stablecoins helmed by Sarson Funds.

By raising directly into the Stablecoin Consortium Association Sarson Funds aims to provide investors with a targeted bet on the growth of regulated stablecoins coins globally. A boutique manager in blockchain, US-domiciled Sarson Funds serves as a trusted advisor to professional investors, web3 founders, and top crypto projects.

COMPANIES: Casper Association, Sarson Funds, Stablecoin Consortium Association

Derek Haviland
dhthaviland+presswire@gmail.com
Sarson Funds

You just read:

Sarson Funds Launches Casper Stablecoin (csprUSD) and Swiss Stablecoin Consortium Association

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more