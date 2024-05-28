New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Delaware and Logan Counties

COLUMBUS – New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in Delaware and Logan counties to help residents kickstart their recovery after the March 14 tornadoes.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The Delaware County center is open temporarily at the following location, days and hours:

The Journey Fellowship​

70 N. Walnut St. ​

Galena, OH 43021

Hours: Tues. May 28 – Sat. June 8, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., This center will close Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The Logan County center is open at the following locations, days and hours:

Indian Lake EMS District Building

280 N. Oak St.

Lakeview, OH 43331

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed Sundays.

To find a Disaster Recovery Center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for or receive FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

If you have questions about your application, you can also call the FEMA Helpline. In addition to visiting a recovery center, you can submit documents for FEMA review by mail or fax or by uploading them to your DisasterAssistance.gov account. To set up a FEMA online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Apply Online” and follow the directions.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.