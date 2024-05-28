Submit Release
AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver the Opening Keynote at Computex 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver the opening keynote at COMPUTEX 2024.

Dr. Lisa Su will be joined by partners and customers to explore how AMD is pushing the limits of AI and high-performance computing from the data center to the edge and end-user devices. COMPUTEX 2024 is set to take place in Taipei, Taiwan from June 4-7, 2024.

The AMD keynote, entitled “The future of high-performance computing in the AI era,” will take place on Monday, June 3, at 9.30 a.m. Taipei Local Time / Sunday, June 2 at 9.30 p.m. ET at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center – Hall 2 7F.

Watch the keynote live on the Computex platform or the AMD YouTube Channel, with replays available after the conclusion of the livestream event.

Contact:
Christine Brown
AMD Communications
+44 787 233 2858
Christine.Brown@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran
AMD Investor Relations
+1 408-749-2845
Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com

