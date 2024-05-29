New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry Celebrates Its 46th Anniversary

NYCCD celebrates its 46th anniversary, continuing its legacy of excellence in creating iconic smiles through innovative cosmetic dental techniques.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry (NYCCD) proudly celebrates its 46th anniversary, marking over four decades of dedication to the art and science of smile restoration. Founded on August 23, 1978, NYCCD has established itself as New York City’s premier destination for cosmetic dentistry, renowned for creating some of the most iconic smiles seen across magazine covers, film screens, and television.

The center’s journey began with a foundational philosophy of treating every client as extraordinary, a vision that continues to drive its practice today. “Every smile we design is unique, reflecting our deep commitment to individualized care and excellence," said Dr. Emanuel Layliev, who joined the NYCCD team in 2006 and has since been instrumental in carrying forward the legacy of innovation and quality.

The addition of Dr. Lena Varone in September 2022 further strengthened the center's commitment to blending artistic sensitivity with cutting-edge dental techniques. Together, the team at NYCCD harnesses advancements such as porcelain veneers, bonding, crowns, whitening, Invisalign®, and therapeutic Botox® to craft smiles that are as functional as they are beautiful. “My approach to cosmetic dentistry is rooted in a commitment to precision and tailored treatment, ensuring every procedure contributes harmoniously to the patient's overall wellbeing and aesthetic goals,” said Dr. Varone.

NYCCD's work has graced over five hundred magazine covers and has been prominently featured in countless high-profile media appearances, affirming its role as a leader in cosmetic dental aesthetics. The center was founded by Dr. Jeff Golub-Evans, whose visionary approach set the standards for what cosmetic dentistry could achieve. His legacy continues under the guidance of Dr. Layliev and his team, who remain dedicated to excellence in every aspect of patient care.

As NYCCD looks forward, it remains dedicated to its founding principles while embracing new technologies and methods to stay at the forefront of cosmetic dentistry. "As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to creating beautiful, lasting smiles through personalized care and advanced technology," Dr. Layliev added.

For additional information about NYCCD and the full spectrum of services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.nyccd.com/.

About New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry (NYCCD):

NYCCD is New York's premier smile design and smile restoration center, known for its exceptional service and cosmetic expertise. The center offers a wide range of services, all utilizing advanced technology. NYCCD prides itself on treating each client as unique, honoring their individual beauty and smile aspirations.