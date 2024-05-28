Tangent Design Drives Impressive Results with Cutting-Edge Industrial Design Methodology

Tangent’s client-centric values and broad backend knowledge of manufacturing products give them a unique edge in the industrial design industry.

Chicago, Illinois, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangent Design Group Inc. a leading Chicago-based industrial design firm guides clients from design to mass production with a comprehensive three-step methodology. The company develops customized, innovative, and purposeful transportation models aligned with the constraints of the manufacturing process. Founded by Bryan Fox in 2003, Tangent remains steadfast in its mission of disrupting industry fragmentation with client-centric, end-to-end solutions.

Tangent’s cutting-edge approach to industrial design provides clients with a unique experience by utilizing a custom three-step approach. Strategy and research are Tangent’s first objectives because they provide critical insights into product positioning, design thinking, and market potential. Based on the research results, the firm proceeds with the second step of design and development which showcases its designer’s skills in visualizing the creative and innovative aspect of the product’s design. The company utilizes 2D ideation in the form of illustrations, then moves into the 3D CAD development phase, and lastly provides toolable 3D CAD files to deliver uncompromising design solutions. Tangent strongly believes that a successful product launch doesn’t end with a digital file, which is why client-centricity is key for the final step of deliver and support.

Tangent's manufacturing expertise enables the company to seamlessly guide clients from design to mass production. Founder Bryan Fox emphasizes that it is essential to ensure designs consider the limitations of a manufacturer as early in the process as possible. By involving the manufacturer in the design process, clients can avoid delays and stay within budget. “Tangent is uniquely positioned to bring a client's vision to life because of the company's deep understanding of product development from design until production,” Bryan says. “Our team's manufacturing knowledge allows us to easily make changes or improvements during any stage of the development design process. We already know the manufacturer's constraints starting from the materials being used until the final stages of production, meaning we’re incredibly efficient with our clients’ time and money.”

The company recognizes the uniqueness of every design and employs this mindset when guiding clients through product development. Tangent's team considers a client's needs, the product itself, and the manufacturing process simultaneously to provide the highest quality of service. This attention to detail is a leading reason why the company has so many long-standing clients, most of which have been with them since inception. “Many of our clients are referred to us and we are proud that our reputation speaks for itself,” says Bryan.

In addition to honoring a client's vision, Tangent also focuses on maintaining beneficial relationships with clients and designers. The company fosters an environment where creativity and innovation thrive by remaining fluid during the design process. "Tangent's team of talented designers can cultivate unique creations because we allow them to have free reign in how they personify an idea into a fully functional product," says Brian. "As a result, Tangent develops distinctive and purposeful designs that are accurate representations of our team's expertise and also align with a client’s vision.”

“We understand our client’s challenges better because we also have to take things to market,” explains Bryan. Tangent is actively designing and developing its own products based on emerging opportunities. “Whether it’s for ourselves or our clients we are always looking to create innovative new products that compete in today's fast-changing market.”

