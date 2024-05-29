ZIPS Partners with Mulberrys to Broaden Garment Care Business Opportunities Nationwide

ZIPS locations offer everyday low pricing and same-day service for dry cleaning and pressed laundry, plus wash and fold laundry, alterations, comforter cleaning and commercial services. Its parent, VDA, will now also offer Mulberrys Garment Care franchises.

Mulberrys regards garment care as a craft. Its clientele places a premium on attention to detail. They appreciate the store’s luxury décor and the fact that items receive the utmost care and finishing touches like elegant packaging, wooden hangers and collar stays.