DIH Holding US, Inc., Announces Strategic Partnership with B-Temia Inc. to Revolutionize the Rehabilitation Market

NORWELL, Mass., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH”) (NASDAQ:DHAI), a leading global robotics and virtual reality (“VR”) technology provider in the rehabilitation and human performance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with B-Temia Inc. aimed at driving AI-based innovation and smart integral solutions in the rehabilitation market. Leveraging B-Temia's expertise in AI-based robotics development alongside DIH's smart integral solutions and broad robotic portfolios, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for individuals in need of functional rehabilitation and support.



Under this partnership, DIH and B-Temia will join forces to integrate state-of-the-art technologies into smart integral solutions for a transformative effect to further enrich DIH’s offerings and industry leadership. The integration of Keeogo™ Dermoskeleton™ into DIH's offerings will enable simultaneous con-current therapies that may benefit patients in both semi-acute and chronic phases effectively. The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) will enhance these systems, leading to optimal performance and improved user experience. DIH plans to validate the integration concepts and launch in the US market initially prior to bringing the expanded integral solutions to customers and patients worldwide.

Keeogo, developed by B-Temia, has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative design and effectiveness in assisting individuals with mobility challenges. Through this partnership, DIH will have exclusive rights to market and sell Keeogo in Canada, the US and Mexico. This partnership not only expands DIH's product range but also reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions through clinical integration to customers across the regions.

“We are excited to embark on a transformative journey with B-Temia,” said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH. “This partnership not only enriches our smart integral solution concept and offers for more transformative effects to our customers, but also will lead to more innovative and close-looped AI & ML-enabled optimizations that may redefine possibilities in rehabilitation.”

“We are excited to join hands with industry Leader DIH in integrating the Keeogo Dermoskeleton product and our AI-based technology into the state-of-the-art DIH platforms sharing the same vision to improve patient outcomes,” said David Quitman, Chief Executive Officer B-Temia.

The partnership between DIH and B-Temia represents a synergy of expertise and innovation, poised to revolutionize the smart robotics solutions for rehabilitation landscape. Together, they are committed to advancing technology-driven solutions that promote independence, mobility, and quality of life for individuals worldwide.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to “Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the functioning of millions of people with disability and functional impairments. DIH is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic and virtual reality (“VR”) technologies with clinical integration and insights. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technologies providers, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative total smart solutions provider and consolidator in a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

DIH website: www.DIH.com

About B-Temia Inc.

B-Temia, a strategic partner of Wistron Medical Technology, is at the forefront of human mobility enhancement, specializing in the innovative field of Dermoskeletics™. B-Temia is committed to transforming the way people move through advanced technology that seamlessly integrates with human biomechanics. B-Temia leads in developing groundbreaking mobility solutions that enhance rehabilitation and improve users' quality of life, setting new standards in human performance augmentation.

B-Temia website: www.b-temia.com

