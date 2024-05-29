Kayal Orthopaedic Center Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Docs Practice

NJ Top Docs has approved Dr. Robert A. Kayal and his expert team of physicians at Kayal Orthopaedic Center based on merit for 2024.

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, May 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kayal Orthopaedic Center has a team of highly skilled orthopedic surgeons and specialists dedicated to providing excellent care for musculoskeletal conditions. These physicians are leaders in their fields, offering comprehensive treatment for issues affecting the spine, shoulders, elbows, hands, wrists, hips, knees, feet, and ankles. Their services also include rheumatology, physical therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and pain management.With 16 office locations across northern New Jersey and New York, patients have convenient access to this top-notch orthopedic care. Dr. Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS, a reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc, leads an experienced team that provides a full range of orthopedic services under one roof.What makes this practice unique is their coordinated approach. The specialists collaborate closely to meet each patient's specific needs, whether that involves general orthopedics, spine and pain care, joint replacement using customized or robotic-assisted techniques, sports medicine, arthroscopy, podiatry, rheumatology, bone density testing, regenerative therapies like PRP and stem cells, laser treatments, and more.Patients can feel confident that their treatment plan, recovery, rehabilitation, or management of chronic conditions is in excellent hands with the Kayal Orthopaedic Center. They prioritize compassionate, personalized care to improve mobility and quality of life.To learn more about the reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalorthopaedic/