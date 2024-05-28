Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,190 in the last 365 days.

nuEra Cannabis Celebrates 3rd Annual Pride Month Fundraiser to Benefit Howard Brown Health Center

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis, a leading vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Illinois, is excited to announce its 4th Annual Pride Month Fundraiser.

This year, nuEra will donate $1 from every pack of Pride Gummies from its popular Midweek Friday brand sold throughout June to the local Howard Brown Health Center (HBHC). nuEra's ongoing commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through Howard Brown Health Center reflects the company’s dedication to inclusivity and community welfare.

The Midweek Friday Pride Gummies, a fan-favorite, are specially designed to celebrate and honor Pride Month.

Midweek Friday Pride Gummies for Pride Month Fundraiser with Howard Brown

"This fundraiser is a key part of nuEra's mission to give back to the community and support important local initiatives," said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing of nuEra Cannabis. "We are proud to partner with Howard Brown Health Center for the fourth year in a row, helping to ensure they can continue their vital work in providing healthcare services to the LGBTQ+ community in Illinois."

Howard Brown Health Center is a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ community, offering comprehensive health and wellness programs. The funds raised through this initiative will support HBHC’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible healthcare and support services.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is a vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Illinois, involved in every step of the process from cultivation to retail. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and community, nuEra strives to deliver exceptional cannabis products while supporting local initiatives and promoting social equity within the industry. For more information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

About Howard Brown Health Center:

Howard Brown Health Center provides comprehensive health and wellness programs to the LGBTQ+ community in Illinois. HBHC offers a range of services including primary medical care, behavioral health services, and community outreach programs. For more information, please visit howardbrown.org.

For more information on the fundraiser and to purchase the "Midweek Friday" Pride Gummies, please visit nueracannabis.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76675069-d52e-49be-9349-04ba91ea6f74


Contact:
Jonah Rapino        
nuEra Cannabis
Director of Marketing
jrapino@nueracannabis.com

Primary Logo

Midweek Friday Pride Gummies

A photo of the Midweek Friday brand Pride Gummies, which during the month of June will contribute to the Howard Brown Health Center

You just read:

nuEra Cannabis Celebrates 3rd Annual Pride Month Fundraiser to Benefit Howard Brown Health Center

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more