Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,193 in the last 365 days.

TDCI Raises Awareness of the Importance of Disability Insurance in May

NASHVILLE – In recognition of May as Disability Insurance Awareness Month, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) encourages all Tennesseans to consider protecting one of their most important assets – their paycheck. 

Disability insurance is insurance for your income. It replaces a portion of your income if you are unable to work due to an illness or injury. 

Without insurance, even those who experience a short-term illness or injury can quickly run out of funds without a backup plan to replace their lost income. 

“Disability insurance is an often-overlooked line of insurance, but it can provide significant benefits to policyholders at a time of great need,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “Disability insurance protects a policyholder by providing financial assistance that can help cover the cost of expenses such as food, mortgages, or tuition that might be difficult to afford if the policyholder were to lose his/her ability to earn a living.” 

Short- and long-term disability insurance can help working Tennesseans protect themselves in the event of an illness or injury. Short-term insurance will typically replace a portion of a policyholder’s salary for three to six months. Long-term insurance will generally begin six months after the disability and can last for years or even until retirement age. 

Disability insurance and other income protection insurance products can be obtained through employer-sponsored benefits or purchased individually. 

Employers can play an important role in providing access to disability insurance for their employees. However, many individuals may also wish to purchase this type of insurance outside of their employer-sponsored plans.  

Consumers who wish to learn more about disability insurance may reach out to our Consumer Insurance Services Team, by calling (615) 741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029. 

#### 

You just read:

TDCI Raises Awareness of the Importance of Disability Insurance in May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more