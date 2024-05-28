Submit Release
Double Skeet State Championship Results

82 athletes competed for the Double Skeet state championship at Mahaska County Izaak Walton League, on May 25, 2024.

Ladies Division Results

Ladies Intermediate Advanced

  • First: Avery Clover, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
  • Second: Brooklyn Seekamp, Pella Shooters Club
  • Third: Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club

Ladies Senior Junior Varsity

  • First: Ella Vorthmann, Underwood Youth Trap Team
  • Second: Josie Van Gorp, Gilbert Clay Commanders
  • Third: Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars

Ladies Senior Varsity

  • First: Quincy O’Donnell, Underwood Youth Trap Club
  • Second: Erin Mathes, Pella Shooters Club
  • Third: Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team
     

Men’s Division Results

Men’s Intermediate Advanced

  • First: Maddux Heinen, PC Eagles
  • Second: Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports
  • Third: Camden Eggert, Gilbert Clay Commanders

Men’s Senior Junior Varsity

  • First: Tylan Siepker, Ballard Clay Bombers
  • Second: Ledger Smith, Albia High School
  • Third: Dunkin Guillien, Pella Shooters Club

Men’s Senior Varsity

  • First: Treyton Van Wyk, PC Eagles
  • Second: Ian Beyer, Pella Shooters Club
  • Third: Treyton Vos, Pella Christian Eagles

