Double Skeet State Championship Results
82 athletes competed for the Double Skeet state championship at Mahaska County Izaak Walton League, on May 25, 2024.
Ladies Division Results
Ladies Intermediate Advanced
- First: Avery Clover, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
- Second: Brooklyn Seekamp, Pella Shooters Club
- Third: Ella Wilson, Underwood Youth Trap Club
Ladies Senior Junior Varsity
- First: Ella Vorthmann, Underwood Youth Trap Team
- Second: Josie Van Gorp, Gilbert Clay Commanders
- Third: Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
Ladies Senior Varsity
- First: Quincy O’Donnell, Underwood Youth Trap Club
- Second: Erin Mathes, Pella Shooters Club
- Third: Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team
Men’s Division Results
Men’s Intermediate Advanced
- First: Maddux Heinen, PC Eagles
- Second: Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports
- Third: Camden Eggert, Gilbert Clay Commanders
Men’s Senior Junior Varsity
- First: Tylan Siepker, Ballard Clay Bombers
- Second: Ledger Smith, Albia High School
- Third: Dunkin Guillien, Pella Shooters Club
Men’s Senior Varsity
- First: Treyton Van Wyk, PC Eagles
- Second: Ian Beyer, Pella Shooters Club
- Third: Treyton Vos, Pella Christian Eagles