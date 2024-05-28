Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Li Auto Inc. (LI) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LI) securities during the period from February 26, 2024 through March 20, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until July 9, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On March 21, 2024, Li Auto issued a press release disclosing that, “[d]ue to lower-than-expected order intake, the Company now expects its vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 to be between 76,000 and 78,000 vehicles, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles.” In addition, the Company stated that the operating strategy for its first battery electric vehicle, the Li MEGA, was “mis-paced.” On this news, the price of Li Auto American Depository Shares (ADS) declined by $2.55 per ADS, from $34.08 on March 20, 2024 to close at $31.53 on March 21, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that: (i) during the Class Period, the Company overstated the demand for its vehicles and the efficacy of its operating strategy in launching the Li MEGA; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its Q1 2024 vehicle deliveries estimate; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition.

