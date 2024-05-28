2024 Boston Parks And Recreation Summer Program Guide Now Available

Join us for a summer of fun in the parks! Our Parks Summer Guide is now available.

Looking for outdoor fun this summer? Check out the Boston Parks and Recreation Department's Summer Guide, a complete schedule of free events and activities for all ages. Visit the Parks and Recreation website to view the Summer Guide in a PDF version or visit our offices at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor, to pick up your copy. Summer Guides are also available at Boston City Hall and select BCYF center locations. The guide features free activities throughout Boston’s parks including concerts, movies, fitness classes, sports centers, watercolor painting workshops, and fun children's activities.

Highlights include:

Summer Fitness Series

The opening celebration at the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 25

Arts & Craft Workshops for children ages 3 to 10

Watercolor Workshops in June

Movie Nights in parks citywide

ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts

Sports Centers in East Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Jamaica Plain

Intimate concerts on our golf clubhouse patios

The Tito Puente Latin Music Series in the South End, East Boston, Mission Hill, and Jamaica Plain

Leagues and tournaments for basketball, pickleball, baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, and street hockey

And much more!

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call 617-635-4505, visit the Parks and Recreation homepage, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram.