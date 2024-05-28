NANCY JACOBSON, FOUNDER AND CEO OF NO LABELS, TO APPEAR ON NEXT STEPS FORWARD WITH CHRIS MEEK ON MAY 28

STAMFORD, CONN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Jacobson, founder and CEO of the non-profit political organization No Labels, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.

“Over the past few years, I’ve often spoken about the importance of civility in political discourse, especially at a time when it seems the country’s political, economic and racial divisions are only getting worse. Nancy Jacobson and her organization No Labels have charted a path for what civil yet effective political conversations and actions should and can look like for Americans,” Chris Meek said. “I’m deeply impressed by Nancy Jacobson’s and the organization’s commitment to thwart political division, which is now needed more than ever before. Their approach displays a true sense of compassion, humanity and common sense which is often missing when it comes to how we look at and address political issues.”

At a moment when the nation seems intractably divided and incapable of addressing long-term challenges, No Labels is a movement working to get Washington past the brain-dead politics of Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s the brainchild of Jacobson, described by New York Times columnist David Brooks as the organization’s “undeterrable” leader. Having spent her early career helping Gary Hart and Bill Clinton remake the Democratic Party, Jacobson worked for Senator Evan Bayh for fifteen years before launching No Labels in 2010.

In the years since, No Labels has built a core of bipartisan leaders by creating the House Problem Solvers Caucus and a group of Senate allies that have been pushing back on the extremes and pushing forward landmark bipartisan legislation like the 2021 infrastructure bill. In 2022 and 2023, No Labels led an effort to secure ballot access in states nationwide to create the opening for a Unity Presidential Ticket in 2024. Although No Labels did not ultimately put forth a ticket, the movement grew exponentially with well over one million voters signing No Labels petitions in their states. No Labels is now redoubling its efforts to build a bloc of independent-minded leaders in Congress who are willing to band together to govern and prevent America from falling into the abyss.

“Next Steps Forward is a program intended for the audience to truly start to listen to points of views, ideas and opinions that they may not have been aware of or agreed with before. There is always something new to learn and ways to grow as human beings when we stop talking over one another and learn to listen,” Meek said. “That is why I am so grateful to Nancy Jacobson for joining the program, as I believe she is giving a voice to America’s often ignored political majority, which is overshadowed and drowned out by the extremes of the two major parties. This will be a conversation rooted in civility, which I think regardless of political beliefs, we can all be appreciative of.”

Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics and public policy. Past guests include FOX News Channel anchors Martha MacCallum and Dana Perino, NTT IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, former Second Lady Karen Pence, former NFL stars Charles Haley, Jon Runyan and Chad Hennings, former National Security Advisor LTG H.R. McMaster and Saturday Night Live legend Victoria Jackson.

With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.

