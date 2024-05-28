Exploring the Impact of AI in the Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc.,

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vehicle anti-theft system market size was valued at $14.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product, by Technology, by Sales channel, by Vehicle type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

A vehicle anti-theft system is a technology that improves security by preventing unwanted break-ins and vehicle theft. To identify potential dangers that could result in car theft, the system makes use of a number of technologies. As a result, owners of vehicles use them more frequently. Simple vehicle alarms to biometric sensor systems are all examples of vehicle anti-theft systems. Due to the shifting outlook for automotive manufacturing and the presence of vehicle anti-theft system manufacturers throughout the region, Asia-Pacific is a market leader in vehicle anti-theft systems.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global vehicle anti-theft system market based on product type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the alarm segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 31% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biometric capture device segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the remote frequency identification device segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 37% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global positioning system segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 78% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 70% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global commercial vehicles segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 30% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global vehicle anti-theft system market analyzed in the research include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Valeo S.A., Denso Corporation, Stoneridge Inc., Aptiv plc., Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG, Marquardt Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global vehicle anti-theft system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

