Hiker Assisted off Mt. Cardigan

May 24, 2024

Orange, NH – At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker needing assistance on Mt. Cardigan in Orange. The 66-year-old female hiker and a friend had summited the mountain and were descending the Clark Trail when she started feeling ill. Her illness and pain quickly worsened, incapacitating her and preventing her from continuing. Her hiking partner called 911 for assistance.

Canaan Fire, Canaan Ambulance, Canaan Police, Grafton Fire, Enfield Fire, Lebanon Fire. and a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer all responded to assist the hiker. She was identified as Ellen Reedy of Arlington, MA. Reedy and her hiking partner had started their hike at approximately 9:00 a.m. that morning from the AMC Hut in Alexandria. By noon, the pair had summited, eaten lunch, and were heading down the mountain when Reedy started to feel pain.

The rescue crew reached Reedy’s location at 1:45 p.m. where they were able to stabilize her condition. With assistance, Reedy was able to walk herself to an awaiting rescue UTV. Reedy rode in the UTV, reaching the trailhead on Cardigan Mountain Road at approximately 3:50 PM. Reedy was transported by Canaan Ambulance to Dartmouth Health for further evaluation and treatment.

Reedy and her partner were well prepared for their hike. For more information about preparing for your hike, please see www.hikeSafe.com.