In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Companies - Honeywell International, Inc., Thales Group, Thinkom Solution,

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Type, Aircraft, and Connectivity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global in flight entertainment and connectivity market was valued at $4.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :-

Anuvu,

EcoStar Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc,

Intelsat,

Kymeta Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

SITA (OnAir),

Thales Group,

Thinkom Solution,

Viasat Inc.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧-𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Based on type, the IFE hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the IFE Content segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on connectivity, the satellite connectivity segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the air to ground connectivity segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the IFE content segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of aircraft, the narrow body segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on connectivity, the satellite connectivity segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

