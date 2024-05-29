ACA is the premier thought-leader on issues affecting US Citizens living and working overseas. ACA does not provide tax, legal or investment advice, nor recommend service providers.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Citizens Abroad, Inc.

2001 L Street N.W., Suite 500

Washington, DC 20036



American Citizens Abroad (ACA) Announces Addition To Its Political Action Committee Team and Management.

Today, American Citizens Abroad announced the appointment of Phil Levis as Assistant Treasurer of its Political Action Committee. Mr. Levis was also appointed to the ACA Board and Executive Committee.

Mr. Levis is a public affairs professional with decades of experience including with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where he served as deputy vice president for international advocacy and strategic alliances. In that role, he built strategic alliances and campaigns for policy advocacy across North America, Europe, and Japan.

Levis has held intergovernmental affairs positions at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He was also deputy director of government affairs at the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, where he supported its PAC and other political giving programs.

“Phil brings a wealth of expertise to American Citizens Abroad. As tax bills take shape in the U.S. Congress, we are glad to have Phil help us drive legislative advocacy and organize our members here and overseas,” said Marylouise Serrato, ACA’s Executive Director

A graduate of Marquette University, Phil lives in Washington D.C. and is a native of Alaska.

ACA is a qualified section 501(c)(4) non-profit membership organization. It is nonpartisan. It favors balanced approaches and supports tangible results and practical solutions to the issues facing overseas Americans. ACA is the premier thought-leader on issues affecting U.S. citizens living and working overseas. ACA does not provide tax, legal or investment advice, nor does it recommend service providers. American Citizens Abroad Political Action Committee, Inc. (“ACA-PAC”) was established by ACA. It focuses its attention on Members of the Americans Abroad Congressional Caucus and other House of Representatives Members and Senators who can help the cause of US citizens living abroad. It also makes independent expenditures to the same end.

Contact: Marylouise Serrato, marylouise.serrato@americansabroad.org or +1 202 322 8441.