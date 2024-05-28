Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size to Reach USD 3.72 Billion by 2031
The global diabetic nephropathy market size was valued at USD 2.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.04% over the forecast period of 2024-2031, according to a new report by SNS Insider.
Report Scope
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Diabetic Nephropathy Market, including:
• Market size and forecast from 2023 to 2031.
• Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market.
• Detailed segmentation by treatment type, distribution channel, and region.
• Competitive landscape with profiles of leading market players.
Market Analysis
Diabetic nephropathy, a serious complication of diabetes, is becoming increasingly prevalent due to the rising incidence of diabetes worldwide. The growing awareness of early diagnosis and management of diabetic nephropathy, advancements in medical technology, and increased healthcare expenditure are driving the market's growth. Additionally, the development of innovative treatment options and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are significant contributors.
List of Diabetic Nephropathy Companies Profiled in Report:
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen Inc.
• Astellas Pharma Inc.
• AstraZeneca PLC
• Bayer AG
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Bristol Myers Squibb Company
• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
• Novartis AG
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi S.A.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Diabetic Nephropathy Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Type
• Type-1 Diabetes
• Type-2 Diabetes
By Drugs Class
• Angiotensin Receptor Blockers
• Diuretics, Renin Inhibitors
• Angiotensin-converting Enzyme Inhibitors
• Calcium Channel Blockers
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Drug Stores
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Online Providers
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a notable impact on the global healthcare market, including the diabetic nephropathy segment. Disruptions in the supply chain, economic sanctions, and geopolitical instability have led to delays in the distribution of medical supplies and hindered market growth in the affected regions. However, the market is showing resilience with efforts to diversify supply chains and increase local production capacities.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown has affected healthcare budgets and patient spending capacity, influencing the diabetic nephropathy market. Despite these challenges, the essential nature of diabetic nephropathy treatments has maintained a steady demand. Government initiatives and insurance coverage are playing crucial roles in mitigating the impact of economic constraints, ensuring continued access to necessary treatments.
Regional Analysis
• North America: Dominates the market with advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diabetes, and significant investments in research and development.
• Europe: Strong market presence driven by supportive healthcare policies and robust medical research.
• Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing diabetes cases, improving healthcare facilities, and rising awareness.
• Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets showing potential for growth with improving healthcare access and rising awareness.
Key Takeaways
• The Diabetic Nephropathy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% from 2024 to 2031.
• North America and Europe hold substantial market shares, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth.
• The market faces challenges from geopolitical conflicts and economic slowdowns but remains resilient due to the essential nature of the treatments.
Recent Developments
• In March 2023, AstraZeneca's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) received FDA approval for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in patients with or without type 2 diabetes.
• In February 2023, Novo Nordisk A/S announced positive topline results from the PIONEER PLUS trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of its GLP-1 agonist, semaglutide, in patients with diabetic kidney disease.
• In January 2023, Eli Lilly and Company announced the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its investigational drug, LY3561389, in patients with diabetic kidney disease.
• Major pharmaceutical companies are investing in R&D for novel therapies and personalized medicine approaches.
• Collaborative efforts between governments and private sectors to improve healthcare access in emerging markets.
• Technological advancements in diagnostic tools and treatment options enhancing patient outcomes.
