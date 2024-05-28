Buchanan Technologies Earns Spot on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Buchanan Technologies on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.



CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Buchanan Technologies was chosen due to its proven ability to establish a modern digital workplace for businesses. Mid-market and enterprise organizations rely on Buchanan for comprehensive and customized IT support. With a national field services presence, Buchanan Technologies can deliver hands-on assistance anywhere in the United States and Canada, allowing customers to focus on their core operations confidently. Moreover, Buchanan Technologies’ innovative cloud and cybersecurity solutions makes it the preferred managed service provider for companies seeking to optimize their technology performance.

“With more than 30 years of experience implementing and managing information technology solutions, mid-sized and large organizations rely on our expertise to maximize technology performance. We are pleased to have been included in the 2024 Solution Provider 500 list. Our success stems from our committed and skilled team, which consistently pushes limits to deliver real-time solutions for real-world IT challenges,” according to Jim Buchanan, CEO and Founder of Buchanan Technologies.

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it is improving customer experience, serving with onsite IT services, or a complete managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn , X, Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

Contact:

LaRessa Cox

Vice President of Marketing

Buchanan Technologies

lcox@buchanan.com

+1 972-910-7544