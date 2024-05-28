Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,078 in the last 365 days.

Photronics Announces Chief Financial Officer Appointment

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced that Eric Rivera, has been promoted to chief financial officer, effective immediately. Eric previously held the role of interim CFO since February 2024 and served as chief accounting officer since 2020.

“I am pleased to have Eric join our leadership team in this important role as we work together to continue growing profitably and creating shareholder value,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “His experience at Photronics and his overall financial knowledge will be valuable to our finance organization and the entire company. I look forward to partnering with Eric on strategic priorities as we position the company for a successful future.”

Eric Rivera added, “We have a strong team here at Photronics and I am grateful for this opportunity. Working closely with our leadership on strategic priorities, I’m excited to help drive profitable growth and continue focusing on the financial health of the company.”

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2023, the company had approximately 1,885 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:
Eric Rivera
Vice President & CFO
203.740.5283
erivera@photronics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Photronics Announces Chief Financial Officer Appointment

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more