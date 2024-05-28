Vice Mayor Mike Bracchi Leads Wilton Manors in the Quest for the All-American City Award

Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC

WILTON MANORS, FL, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the leadership of Vice Mayor Mike Bracchi, Wilton Manors has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious All-American City Program by the National Civic League. This recognition highlights the city’s exceptional community engagement and innovative initiatives that reflect Vice Mayor Bracchi's vision and dedication to making Wilton Manors a vibrant and inclusive community.

Vice Mayor Bracchi is set to lead a delegation of the city’s finest—energetic residents, innovative business owners, and dedicated staff—to Denver this June. "I am incredibly proud to represent Wilton Manors and showcase the essence of our city, which thrives on diversity and inclusiveness," said Bracchi.

The theme this year, “Strengthening Democracy through Local Action and Innovation,” aligns perfectly with Vice Mayor Bracchi's commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive community. Three standout projects will be highlighted: the transformative Wilton Drive Complete Streets, the supportive Safe Place Program, and the proactive Climate Resilience efforts.

Wilton Drive Complete Streets: A Vision of Inclusivity

Thanks to Bracchi's leadership, Wilton Drive has become more than just a road; it’s the heartbeat of our city. Navigating a unique collaboration across various government levels, this project has turned Wilton Drive into a model of inclusivity and safety. Through an extensive community feedback process, this project ensures that pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists all share the space harmoniously, enhancing the vibrancy of our community.

Safe Place Program: Championing Safety

The Safe Place Program creates a safer environment for all, especially the LGBTQ+ community and other vulnerable groups. With over 45 local businesses displaying Safe Place Decals, the city has woven a network of secure havens. "These decals symbolize a promise of safety and support, ensuring that help is always available," said Vice Mayor Bracchi.

Climate Resilience: Leading by Example

Wilton Manors has embraced a suite of solutions to address climate change and lead the way in sustainability. These initiatives not only safeguard our city but also empower every resident and business to participate in our green revolution. "Our climate resilience efforts are a testament to our commitment to protecting the environment for future generations," added Vice Mayor Bracchi.

As Wilton Manors prepares to share its story of innovation, diversity, and active community participation, Vice Mayor Mike Bracchi's leadership is at the forefront of these achievements. "We are excited to celebrate our accomplishments and continue fostering the strong, inclusive community spirit that makes Wilton Manors truly spectacular," said Vice Mayor Mike Bracchi.

About Michael “Mike” Bracchi

Bracchi practices full-time as an attorney and is a Shareholder in the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC located in Boca Raton, FL. He is licensed to practice law in Florida and New York. Bracchi has earned a number of degrees including a Juris Doctor (J.D.), a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and an M.S. in Business Management and Leadership. He was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commissioner in November 2020 and has served as Vice Mayor of Wilton Manors since November 2022.