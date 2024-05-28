CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Nebraska Counties Receive Federal Disaster Declaration for April Storm

LINCOLN, NE – For the second time this month, Governor Jim Pillen has received approval of a federal disaster declaration. The latest is for funding to assist with clean up and repairs resulting from a severe winter storm that hit the Panhandle in early April.

The counties covered include Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sioux. Conditions on April 6-7 included thunderstorms, freezing rain, snow and strong straight-line winds. At least $10.5 million in initial damage was reported, mainly for downed power lines and power poles.

Federal funding is available to the state, tribal and local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for the emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged in the storm.

Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.