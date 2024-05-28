CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Issues Memorial Day Proclamation & Statement

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued the 2024 Memorial Day Proclamation, calling on Nebraskans to remember the sacrifices of all service men and women and their families. He provided the following statement:

“We express our gratitude to those who selflessly gave their lives to protect the freedoms we hold most dear -- freedom of speech, freedom to worship, freedom to assemble and freedom to petition the government. Those are the fundamentals of who we are as a nation, defended by those have fearlessly served our country. May this Memorial Day remind us of the price paid for the Good Life we are blessed to have in Nebraska.”

A copy of the proclamation is attached.