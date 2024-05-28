Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,076 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Issues Memorial Day Proclamation & Statement

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

 

 

Gov. Pillen Issues Memorial Day Proclamation & Statement

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued the 2024 Memorial Day Proclamation, calling on Nebraskans to remember the sacrifices of all service men and women and their families. He provided the following statement: 

 

“We express our gratitude to those who selflessly gave their lives to protect the freedoms we hold most dear -- freedom of speech, freedom to worship, freedom to assemble and freedom to petition the government. Those are the fundamentals of who we are as a nation, defended by those have fearlessly served our country. May this Memorial Day remind us of the price paid for the Good Life we are blessed to have in Nebraska.”

 

A copy of the proclamation is attached.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Issues Memorial Day Proclamation & Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more